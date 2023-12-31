Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acreage Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Acreage has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Acreage
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acreage
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.