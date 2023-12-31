Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Acreage has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

