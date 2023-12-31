Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Up 47.7% in December

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Adagene has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
