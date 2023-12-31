ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.