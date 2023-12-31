Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Emissions Solutions

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.