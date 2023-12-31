AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.
MITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MITT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
