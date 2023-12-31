AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

MITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

