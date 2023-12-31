Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.78

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.78 and traded as high as C$72.96. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$72.65, with a volume of 643,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.78. The firm has a market cap of C$36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.9560661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

