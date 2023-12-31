Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,050 shares of company stock worth $1,210,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

