Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

