Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.