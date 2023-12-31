Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.35 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.