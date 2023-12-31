Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.7 %

ARE opened at $126.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.