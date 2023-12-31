Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

