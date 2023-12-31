Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Legacy Trust boosted its position in Ally Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 101,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 41,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

