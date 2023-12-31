Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Down 0.3%

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,700 ($21.60) and last traded at GBX 1,750 ($22.24). 8,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 94,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,755 ($22.30).

Alpha Group International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £758.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,268.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,687.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,933.64.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

