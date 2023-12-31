Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

