Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 196,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

