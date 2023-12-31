Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Alset Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 177.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

