AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

TSE ALA opened at C$27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1414062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

