Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

ASPS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 351.2% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

