Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %
ASPS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
