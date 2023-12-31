AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading 0.2% Higher

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get AltShares Event-Driven ET alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Free Report) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.31% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Event-Driven ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Event-Driven ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.