Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

