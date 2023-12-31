American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

