American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$0.76. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 253,048 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOT.UN

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The firm has a market cap of C$67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.72.

In related news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Also, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock worth $99,600. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.