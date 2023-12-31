American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $215.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.