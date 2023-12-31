American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

American Well Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. American Well has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,523 shares of company stock worth $102,694. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,022,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 1,319,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 112,631 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

