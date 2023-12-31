Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $388.50.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $379.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.69. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $383.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

