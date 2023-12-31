Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $11.17

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

2seventy bio stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

