Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

