Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

