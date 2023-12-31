Analysts Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.70

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717,571 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

