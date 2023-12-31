Analysts Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.70

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYA
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717,571 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.