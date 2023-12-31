Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$22.21

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.