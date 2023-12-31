Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$22.21

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.