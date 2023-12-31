Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,157.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,886.50 ($23.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,649.49 ($20.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,821.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,817.55.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

