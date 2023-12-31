Andrew Dudum Sells 7,700 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,910.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

