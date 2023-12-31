Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 8.1 %

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.