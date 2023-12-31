Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Up 4.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Aozora Bank Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

