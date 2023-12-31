Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.34

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and traded as high as $54.25. Arcadis shares last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.
Arcadis Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.
Arcadis Company Profile
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
