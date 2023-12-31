Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Price Target to $4.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KSCP stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 65.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 104.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

