Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

