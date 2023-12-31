Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bfsg LLC raised its position in LKQ by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 426,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.