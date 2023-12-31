Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

