Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

