Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AINC

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.