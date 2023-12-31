Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £3,574.38 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,574.38 ($4,541.78).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance
LON:AIE opened at GBX 243 ($3.09) on Friday. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £288.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,869.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.83.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashoka India Equity Investment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.