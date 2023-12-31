Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £3,574.38 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,574.38 ($4,541.78).

LON:AIE opened at GBX 243 ($3.09) on Friday. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £288.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,869.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.83.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

