Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,138 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Seagen by 33.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Seagen by 35.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Seagen by 18.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $2,970,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.56. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

