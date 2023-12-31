Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 42,446 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 0.2 %

PG&E stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

