Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 703 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.