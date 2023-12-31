Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

