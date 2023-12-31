Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.25.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

