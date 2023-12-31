Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

EL stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

