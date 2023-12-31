Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.02 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

